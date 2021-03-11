Phasmophobia Teases New Content

✖

Phasmophobia developer Kinetic Games has given fans a brief tease that new content is currently in the works. Unfortunately, the developer gave fans nothing new to go on, but players will be happy to know that there is more in the works for the horror game. The tease came on Twitter, with many players immediately voicing their opinions on what they'd like to see next in the game, including new locations, more ghost types, and additional quality of life updates. Until Kinetic Games has something to officially reveal, fans will just have to wait and see what's in store next!

The Tweet from Kinetic Games can be found embedded below.

New things in the works 👀 — Phasmophobia (@KineticGame) March 10, 2021

Since the game's release back in September, Phasmophobia has seen a steady stream of updates. These have included a new map, changes to the range for parabolic microphones, and more. It remains to be seen where the game might go from here, but there's clearly a lot for Kinetic Games to build on. Fans are definitely hungry for more content, but it should be kept in mind that the game is currently in early access. Phasmophobia could get quite a bit more before its full release.

In Phasmophobia, players enter haunted locations with a group of other players, with the goal of discovering which ghost is responsible for the paranormal occurrences that have taken place. The game is a four-player online co-op game that found great success thanks to Twitch streamers, similar to titles like Among Us and Fall Guys. Phasmophobia can also be played in VR, but it is not a requirement.

It remains to be seen whether or not Phasmophobia will be able to continue drawing in new players, but the game has clearly earned itself a faithful following. With more content on the way, it seems that Kinetic Games will have more opportunities to grow the player base. Hopefully new content will appear sooner rather than later!

