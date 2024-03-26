Phasmophobia Releases Easter 2024 Update With Patch Notes

Despite being one of the spookier games on the market, one of Phasmophobia's biggest annual events is the Easter event. The mysterious event pops up every year at the end of March, giving players a fun new challenge to work through and earn a new trophy and badge. The Easter event kicked off today and is available for two weeks, so you should have plenty of time to finish it off. That said, the Easter event isn't the only thing included in Update 0.9.6.0 in Phasmophobia. The team at Kinetic Games has also introduced several smaller changes and bug fixes, along with a new feature or two.

Outside of the Easter event, the most notable addition to this update is the facelift that's been given to ID cards. Players will notice unique backgrounds, new designs for VIP and Artist badges, and much more after applying the update. There are also several fixes in this update, including several desync issues that were cropping up. That's an important one because it'll make the online experience much smoother. Kinetic Games has also fixed the issue that was causing the "Survive with starter items" daily challenge to be impossible to complete.

Below, you'll find the full list of patch notes for Update 0.9.6.0. Phasmophobia is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Phasmophobia Update 0.9.6.0 Patch Notes

(Photo: Kinetic Games)

Welcome back ghost hunters, we've got some news for you.

New

The Easter 2024 event has begun, it will be around for 2 weeks, so get investigating and earn those exclusive rewards!

More information can be found in-game



Changes

ID cards have had a facelift! All badges now have a unique background when using that badge's ID theme

Prestiges 11-20 have animated backgrounds to match their badges

Several colors have been adjusted

VIP and Artist have received new Badge designs

Volume slider colors are now the same as the EXP bar colors





Fixes

Headphones are now visible when listening through the parabolic microphone



The middle lines of the ID card have been removed to make space for the new background designs (funds / ready status)



A ready sticker will now appear on the player ID card when that player is ready



Fixed several Lobby-Equipment desync issues between players



UI will no longer overlap when applying a locked difficulty



You can now complete the "Survive with starter items" daily challenge



You can now place a video camera on a tripod more than once in VR



Parabolic microphone III will now determine the direction of sounds properly in VR



EMF Reader III will now determine the direction of EMF spots based on your screen position (non-VR only)



Shop gamepad buttons no longer still activate when not focusing on shop



The VR cursor is now in the correct position when highlighting Thermometers



You now get insurance when you die in Amateur or Intermediate difficulty



Hovering over the corkboard in the truck no longer appears as interactable



The thermometer tiers now highlight correctly when hovering over them



Tier 1 upgrades are no longer locked in the inventory manager when you are at the required level



Ambient Occlusion will now correctly turn off when the setting is disabled



Firelights will no longer blow out as soon as they are turned on again after being blown out by the ghost



Known Issues