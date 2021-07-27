Phasmophobia Teases Something "Big"

✖

Last year, alongside Among Us and Fall Guys, Phasmophobia exploded onto the scene via Steam Early Access. In 2021, it seems to have lost some of this momentum, however, this may change soon. Over on Twitter, Kinetic Games, via the game's official Twitter account, teased that "big things ahead." Unfortunately, this is the extent of the tease.

Right now, the game's Twitter account hasn't followed up the tweet with any additional teasing or context, and right now it's unclear how far away these "big things" are. If they were coming soon, you'd assume the tease would read "big things soon" rather than "big things ahead." That said, this is just speculation.

Below, you can check out the tease for yourself:

As always, we will be sure to update the story when and if another tease is provided or if more context and information is relayed.

Phasmophobia is available on PC and PC only. Currently, in Steam Early Access, it runs at $14. There's currently no word of any additional platforms. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official pitch straight from the game's Steam listing:

"Phasmophobia is a 4 player online co-op psychological horror where you and your team members of paranormal investigators will enter haunted locations filled with paranormal activity and gather as much evidence of the paranormal as you can. You will use your ghost hunting equipment to search for and record evidence of whatever ghost is haunting the location to sell onto a ghost removal team. You can choose to support your team by monitoring the location with CCTV cameras and motion sensors from the safety of the truck or head inside and get your hands dirty with the ghostly activity that will get increasingly hostile as time goes on.

