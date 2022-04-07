Phasmophobia Releases Major VR Update, Patch Notes Revealed

A substantial new update for Phasmophobia has gone live on Steam today. For a long period of time, developer Kinetic Games has been promising that a number of new features for those with VR headsets would be coming to the co-op horror game in the future. Now, that update has finally rolled out, although there are also some new tweaks here for those that aren’t looking to play in virtual reality.

The main new addition to this Phasmophobia update is that it overhauls how the game’s VR system works in a general sense. Not only are all headsets now compatible, but other gameplay systems and options have been brought into the game for those that want to play in VR.

Outside of these VR tweaks, though, Kinetic Games has continued to fix a couple of bugs and make some other gameplay changes in Phasmophobia. It’s still unclear just how close the title is to exiting its early access phase, but this update is a substantial one to be certain.

If you would like to check out the full patch notes for this new Phasmophobia patch, you can find them down below.

Open XR

An entirely new VR system has been incorporated into Phasmophobia!

This means better VR performance, smoother interactions and input, as well as fixing all bugs and issues caused by the old VR implementation.

All major headsets are now officially supported, and in the future as more are released they should work by default



VR players will now see a small cursor when attempting to grab objects



There are 2 options for grabbing objects

Toggle – Press the button to grab, press it again to release

Hold – Requiring you to keep the button pressed down to keep hold of things

Index users note: you can change from squeeze to grab in your SteamVR settings, to replicate grabbing in other games





Equipment belt and head camera slots in the truck will now highlight when attempting to slot something into them



‘VR Seated Mode’ and ‘Left Handed Mode’ have been added to the options



Height Calibration has been added to the options, allowing you to align your player character model with your real-life body



New hand poses and animations have been added for better visual feedback, such as using a light switch and opening doors



You can now swap objects between your hands by grabbing



You can now simulate crouching in VR by pressing the right thumbstick/ trackpad



You can snap turn 180 degrees by pressing down (if snap turning is enabled)



The walkie-talkie and journal are now placed on the belt to make them easier to grab and use



Improved VR throwing physics so you can now accurately throw objects



Smooth Camera mode has been improved for better recording and streaming of VR gameplay



Improved character walking animations for VR players in multiplayer



New model and textures for the VR belt



All OpenXR runtimes are now supported eg. Oculus / Mixed Reality Portal etc.

Due to these changes, we recommend that you revisit the in-game VR options and adjust anything necessary for the best experience.

Hiding Spots

We’ve been keeping a watchful eye through our employee hidden cameras and have found that a lot of our ghost hunters love hiding behind doors (hell, even we’ve done it!). However, this has caused several major issues;

Some spots are so good, you can’t be killed at all



It negates the hiding spot blockers in higher difficulties



It neglects the initial scout of the location to find places to hide, as you can just go to the same door every time

While we don’t want to make hiding impossible, as it’s a key part of gameplay, we have made some changes to help encourage hiding in designated spots instead of behind doors, improved some spots that weren’t working consistently, and added new ones.

If a spot is blocked, sometimes Instead of adding objects, some spots will have items removed instead (e.g. a shelf you can hide behind no longer being there)



The number of blocked hiding spots in all locations has been adjusted, and you will now always have a minimum number of hiding spots per difficulty

Amateur = All hiding spots

Intermediate = 3+ hiding spots

Professional = 2+ hiding spots

Nightmare = 1+ hiding spot(s)





Door flaps have been added to the small tents within Maple Lodge Campsite, they will now work as normal hiding spots, similarly to closets in other locations



Several doors, objects and walls have been added or moved to remove several unintended safe spots



Willow Street House has received significant changes to make hiding spots much more consistent



New