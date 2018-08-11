Oversized Pikachu Are Going to a Big Rave in Japan This Weekend

Hundreds of Pikachu have descended upon the city of Yokohama in Japan, but this year it looks like they’re going to a big nighttime rave.

This weekend marks the start of the annual Pikachu Outbreak Festival in Yokohama, an event in which hundreds of oversized Pikachu occupy the city and march in parades. The Pikachu Outbreak Festival is a major tourist event, because who doesn’t love when oversized electric rodents take over a city and march through the streets to show off their military supremacy.

Each Pikachu Outbreak Festival has a different theme and this year’s theme is “Science is Amazing!” And the Pikachu army has decided that the best way to show off the magic of science is to march around the city at night dressed up like they’re going to a rave.

You can check out the video below of dozens of Pikachu marching through the streets of Yokohama, donning neon wigs and glowstick-lined clothing. We can only assume that the Pikachu have heard about a hot EDM concert in an abandoned warehouse and are marching to the hottest party in town.

Capping off day 1 of the Pikachu Outbreak in Yokohama with a nighttime march of Neon Pikachus! 8D They’re so rad! pic.twitter.com/P1LVLqNO3w — Matt Papa @ 生放送集中 (@MegaMatt77) August 10, 2018

Another video appears to have captured the Pikachu breaking out into a spontaneous dance on the streets, although the music playing is decidedly not what you’d hear in a normal rave.

The full Pikachu navy was also out in force in Yokohama, with the fuzzy Pokemon conducting regular displays of their naval supremacy.

The Pikachu weren’t the only Pokemon to invade Yokohama this year. A small contingent of Eevee also made an appearance at the event – although their marches don’t look nearly as intimidating as Pikachu.

The Pikachu Outbreak Festival will last until next Thursday. Hopefully