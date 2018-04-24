Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Announces Three “Exciting, In-Depth” Expansion Packs Post-Launch

The highly anticipated Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire sequel is almost here and RPG fans can’t wait to see all of the wonderful changes the team over at Obsidian Entertainment has implemented into the next title. It looks like we have much more than just a simple launch to look forward to, however, because the team behind the soon-to-be-released title have just announced three in-depth expansion packs that players will enjoy post-launch.

According to a recent press release we received:

The first downloadable-content pack (DLC), ‘Beast Of Winter’ will be available in July 2018, and will take your party to an island populated by a mysterious doomsday cult, that hides an ancient secret. Players will get to experience adventuring in ‘The Beyond,’ a mysterious dimension populated by ancient souls and filled with devilish challenges.

The second DLC 'Seeker, Slayer, Survivor' available in September 2018, is a combat-focused expansion taking place on a previously undiscovered island that will challenge the martial prowess of your party, and your tactical skills as a commander, as you embark on a mission to rediscover ancient relics, and pit your party against Eora's most skilled and savage.

The third DLC, 'The Forgotten Sanctum' available in November 2018, will test your party's allegiance and morality in a quest to help (or obstruct) the great wizards of Eora. Will you befriend, betray or befuddle these venerable mystics as you uncover secrets lost to the generations? The consequences of your actions will be felt across the Deadfire Archipelago whatever you decide.

All three expansions detailed above will be included in the Obsidian Edition of the game, with a separate Season Pass for all three DLC for the base version available for $24.99. “The expansion packs will be sold individually for $9.99 as they are released,” Obsidian tells us. “FIG Backers that backed at the Collector’s Edition tier or above or included the Season Pass as part of their backer pledge will also receive the Season Pass.”

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire will be launching on May 8th for PC. It will also be coming to console, including the Nintendo Switch, at a later time. For more about the game:

In Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire players will embark on a dangerous voyage of discovery to become master of the seas as they command their ship across the new open world region of the Deadfire. Pillars II builds on the foundation of classic RPG gameplay with vastly improved graphics, deeper game mechanics and a whole new handcrafted adventure where choices truly matter.

Players can immerse themselves in exploration and discovery as they navigate the rich and exotic Deadfire archipelago by ship, discovering new races, visiting tropical islands, interacting with their inhabitants and engaging encounters at every port. In Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire players can be accompanied by companions, both familiar and new, and witness their personal relationships evolve with the new companion relationship system. Players can customize the path of their companions by assigning multiple classes and further specialize by choosing a subclass.