New A Plague Tale: Requiem Gameplay Trailer Revealed

In case you somehow missed it, A Plague Tale: Requiem developer Adobo Studio and Focus Entertainment previously announced that the much-anticipated title would release for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC as well as the Nintendo Switch via the cloud on October 18th. Ahead of the video game's release, a new trailer has been shared offering the best look yet at A Plague Tale: Requiem's gameplay.

In addition to the new gameplay trailer, Asobo Studio and Focus Entertainment have also announced that one of the first chapters of A Plague Tale: Requiem will actually be available to the public at Gamescom. From August 24th through August 28th, interested folks attending the convention will be able to play a demo of the title at Microsoft's booth. You can check out the new gameplay overview trailer for A Plague Tale: Requiem for yourself embedded below:

Amicia and Hugo's journey continues in today's new Gameplay Overview Trailer, and they got plenty of new tricks up their sleeves!#APlagueTale: Requiem will release October 18 on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PC & Nintendo Switch (Cloud version).



Pre-order now: https://t.co/KchihXg9Om pic.twitter.com/yusrJszNiC — A Plague Tale (@APlagueTale) August 18, 2022

"Embark on Hugo and Amicia's next journey and venture south of 14th century France before setting sail to a mysterious island in the Mediterranean Sea," the press release states of the sequel's story. "Brave a terrible fate and find a cure for Hugo's illness thanks to Amicia's new resources-including the use of alchemy to manipulate fire, the long-distance power of a crossbow, her cunning use of terrain, and her ability to wrestle out of an enemy's grasp. Choose to strike from the shadows or unleash hell with the help of Hugo's new powers: to perceive surrounding enemies' movements while moving stealthily and manipulate hordes of rats to decimate entire squads of soldiers."

As noted above, A Plague Tale: Requiem is set to launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC as well as a Cloud Version for Nintendo Switch on October 18th. It will also be available on Xbox Game Pass for consoles, PC, and via cloud gaming that same day. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game sequel right here.

What do you think about the latest trailer for A Plague Tale: Requiem? Are you excited to check out the title when it releases in October? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!