Plaid Hat Games Announces Hickory Dickory Board Game

Plaid Hat Games recently announced its newest project will be a worker rotation game titled Hickory Dickory, and like beloved games like Mice and Mystics and Tail Feathers, Hickory Dickory will put an adorable team of mice in the spotlight. The game will have players controlling a team of mice as they attempt to complete a royal scavenger hunt and to do that they will ride around a cuckoo clock's minute hand and collect item tiles and perform special actions as they go. The game is slated to hit in Quarter 4, though no specific release date has been revealed just yet. You can get more details on the game from Plaid Hat Games' official site right here.

As you can see in the image below, the main play area is crafted to look like a charming cuckoo clock, and each of the spaces on the clock seem to have different icons, which should allow for unique actions. The characters are represented by unique meeples, and the artwork is incredibly charming, which each mouse having their own adorable design and unique look. You can check out the board, cards, and meeples in the overview image below.

(Photo: Plaid Hat Games)

Pre-orders haven't started yet for Hickory Dickory, but we'll keep you posted when they go live, which should be soon if the game releases in Quarter four. Hopefully, we'll get more details on the game's mechanics and overall gameplay soon, but in the meantime, you can find the official description for Hickory Dickory below.

"In Hickory Dickory players control a team of mice competing in a royal scavenger hunt! The mice will ride around a cuckoo clock's minute hand as they search for items that match their hunt card. The adorable mice will jump off the hand to collect item tiles and perform various actions that will help them gain victory points. Once the clock strikes midnight the hunt is over and the mice will show off their scavenger hunt cards to Lord Cuckoo. Victory points will be rewarded for rows and columns completed on their hunt card, and the mice team with the most victory points will win the game!"

