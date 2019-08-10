Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Trademarked by Electronic Arts

A new trademark filed in Europe by Electronic Arts appears to be hinting at the title of an upcoming Plants vs. Zombies game. Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville is the name of the trademark in question which was filed on August 9th, according to the European Union Intellectual Property Office’s database. No other information was found to hint at what kind of game this might be, but it seems clear this trademark is part of Electronic Arts’s plans for the upcoming Plants vs. Zombies releases.

News of this trademark first came from Gematsu and Twitter user the_marmolade who pointed out that Electronic Arts had filed for it. A search for the trademarked name of the Plants vs. Zombies property revealed a listing within the EUIPO’s records that was indeed filed by the publisher this month. The trademark is currently undergoing an examination with the descriptions of the trademark confirming that this will be some sort of video game.

There have been talks of a new Plants vs. Zombies game in the past few months, but it’s unclear which project this trademark may be referring to. Electronic Arts confirmed back in February that it was working on a new Plants vs. Zombies title for consoles and PC, though the game was not named at the time. Speculation has pointed to the Electronic Arts team working on what might be Garden Warfare 3, though it’s unclear what the plans actually are.

Did you hear? The PvZ team is excited to confirm that we are working on a new Plants vs Zombies title for consoles and PC! We’ll share more details on this title in the future, so stay tuned! — Plants vs. Zombies (@PlantsvsZombies) February 5, 2019

Electronic Arts also sent out invites to test a new Plants vs. Zombies game late in July which reignited the speculation about the company’s projects. Select users received invitations to test a new Plants vs. Zombies shooter which Electronic Arts was calling the “Picnic Closed Alpha” at the time.

“Get involved in the Community Playtesting program for a chance to be invited to the upcoming playtest for the new Plants vs. Zombies shooter (codename Picnic), made by the team that created PvZ Garden Warfare!” the invitation said. “The Picnic Closed Alpha will give registered players a first glimpse into the new game – you don’t want to miss out! Please remember that this is a confidential playtest that requires you to be a part of Community Playtesting.”

A trademark being filed doesn’t necessarily mean an announcement is coming in the near future, so Plants vs. Zombies fans will just have to wait until Electronic Arts has more news to share about the project.