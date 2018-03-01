Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 3 Leaked

This morning an eagle-eyed Reddit user brought our attention to this new Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare comic, due to release this September. In the description for Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare Volume 2, it’s noted that the book will bridge the events between Garden Warfare 2, and Garden Warfare 3. You can find the listing here. Here’s a screen-cap, just in case the listing gets altered or taken down (this is our own screen-cap, so we can confirm that it’s real).

“Paul Tobin returns to write the official comic book bridge between video games PvZ: GW2 and PvZ: GW3 with Tim Lattie returning to deliver artwork! Just when you thought Neighborville was safe, the Garden Warfare is back on! Zombies have taken over and forced neighborhood defenders Nate, Patrice, and their fearless plants back on their heels! Not all hope is lost however when an unlikely plant hero comes to the rescue with the fate of Neighborville at stake!”

This looks perfectly legitimate to us. Our guess is that in an eager effort to get pre-orders going for this comic as soon as possible, it slipped the minds of the publishers that the game hasn’t actually been confirmed or announced yet. There are probably multiple teams working across multiple mediums to promote this franchise and the upcoming game, so it’s not hard to imagine how a few wires might get crossed.

For those of you who missed out on the the first and second Garden Warfares, what the heck is wrong with you?! We understand why you might be tempted to overlook these games as cheap cash-grabs, or why you might want to look down on them because they’re mobile game spin-offs, but don’t be deceived! Garden Warfare is absolutely one of the best third-person shooter franchises we have, and both games are incredible. They’re deep, they’re fast-paced, they’re filled with interesting classes, power ups, and abilities, and EA has done a pretty great job of supporting them post-launch.

Seriously. Go sign up for a free trial of EA Access or Origin Access, and give Garden Warfare 2 a try. We know that as soon as you spend a couple of hours playing, you’ll be just as excited about Garden Warfare 3 as we are.