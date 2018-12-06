Pokemon Fan Running Crystal On Smartwatch

Technology is pretty amazing and for gaming? Even more so. With the Pokemon fandom currently enjoying Pokemon Go and Pokemon: Let’s Go, it’s no wonder that some of the more die-hard fans are looking to continue their gaming on the run. That’s what one Redditor did when he emulated Pokemon Crystal on his smartwatch.

Pokemon Crystal first made its debut back in 200 for the Game Boy Color. Generally hailed as an incredible experience, Crystal gave those that were fans of the original Pokemon Gold and Silver a more polished version of that gaming adventure.

Because it was enhanced, it played very similarly to its predecessors, though it did offer a few new features that the Nintendo community fell in love with. Most importantly, it gave the player to choose between a male or female trainer – a first for the franchise. In addition to the newly added subplots as well, and it’s easy to see why so many fell in love with this experience.

For those that didn’t want to play it on the original system, it can also be played on emulators found online. That’s how the above Redditor took his Crystal experience with him on the go. He also said that though it was pretty cramped on the screen, the ability to move via four arrows at the corner of the screen made it surprisingly easy to move around despite the screen’s small size.

Is this the new way to play? Well, no. The original poster even commented that it was just the “perfect time waster.” Given how much love Crystal received when it first released, we could think of worse ways to pass the time.

Looking to play the game via digital download on the Nintendo 3DS? Here’s what you need to know:

Experience an adventure through Johto based on the Pokémon Gold and Pokémon Silver games, but with updated features and added story elements specific to the Pokémon Crystal game.

Get the chance to encounter the Mythical Pokémon Celebi in an event after completing the main adventure.

Meet the mysterious character Eusine and find out how he’s linked to the Legendary Pokémon Suicune. Battle and trade with friends using local wireless.*

With the paid service Pokémon Bank, you’ll be able to bring Pokémon you have caught in this version of Pokémon Crystal into the Pokémon Sun, Pokémon Moon, Pokémon Ultra Sun, and Pokémon Ultra Moon games!

