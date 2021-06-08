First Playdate Games, Pre-Order Plans Revealed

✖

Panic revealed on Tuesday our first look at the games coming to Playdate, the handheld gaming device outfitted with a unique crank device. The Playdate will come with 24 different games included in “Season One” of the device’s content with new games distributed over the course of 12 weeks. Each of those games was revealed on Tuesday, and we also now know how the pre-orders will be handled with those orders expected to go live sometime in July.

All the information shared by Panic today took place within a Playdate presentation, but for those who just want the quick version, the device’s site has now been updated with all the info you need to know. The black-and-white screen plays games created by a variety of developers with those games being given out two at a time weekly once Season One of the Playdate’s content starts.

And a freshly updated Playdate website. https://t.co/QQkwIsEVPo — Playdate (@playdate) June 8, 2021

These games will be pushed to the device every week via Wi-Fi, and while we don’t yet know the order of the games’ arrivals, we know what the games will be. You can find the full list of all 24 games included in Season One below with the device’s site offering some more context on what these games will look like via limited visuals and, in some cases, gameplay.

Playdate Season One Games

Crankin’s Time Travel Adventures

Battleship Godios

Boogie Loops

Casual Birder

DemonQuest 85

Echoic Memory

Executive Golf DX

Flipper Lifter

Forrest Byrnes: Up in Smoke

Hyper Meteor

Lost Your Marbles

Omaze

Pick Pack Pup

Questy Chess

Racheteer

Sasquatchers

Saturday Edition

Snak

Spellcorked

Whitewater Wipeout

Zipper

Mars After Midnight

Reel Steal

Recommendation Dog!!

Developers for each of the games are listed on the site as well for people to keep track of if there’s a game that’s of interest. One of the more notable developers highlighted during the presentation was Lucas Pope, the creator of Return of the Obra Dinn. Pope is working on Mars After Midnight with a brief look at that game shown during the presentation.

As for the Playdate pre-orders, you can expect those to go live starting in July. A specific date hasn’t been set, but Panic said it’d let people know about the pre-orders a week ahead of time so that everyone’s ready. It’ll be sold for $179 for the Playdate itself with optional accessories available alongside it, and the first units should ship this year, Panic said.