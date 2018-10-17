‘PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’ Posts Spooky Halloween Teaser

We know that a lot of games this month are engaging in Halloween activities, including Fortnite, Splatoon 2 and Destiny 2: Forsaken. But it looks like PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is also getting into the act, and going for something far, far creepier.

The publisher recently posted a brief new video over on its Twitter account, which you can see below. It simply notes, “Beware…Halloween Approaches,” and then shows a female soldier being hunted by someone in a room while a mysterious figure watches from above.

But not just any mysterious figure, mind you. It appears that this is a “creeper” clown along the likes of Pennywise from Stephen King’s It, even if it’s not exactly that character.

That’s all PUBG Corp would say at the moment about what it has planned for Halloween, but the speculation has already begun running wild with fans, as you can see from some of the responses below.

But there are also a number of complaints as well, with some fans wondering if the mode would even show up in the Xbox version.

So the real question is…what’s happening? Well, PUBG Corp isn’t saying what’s happening just yet, but considering that we’re just over two weeks away from Halloween taking place, we’re likely to hear something sooner rather than later.

Hopefully this event ties in with potential fixes with both the PC and Xbox One versions to keep everyone happy. The company has been working on tweaking things, but, judging by the fan feedback, it’s still got a bit of a ways to go, especially in the face of competition like Fortnite and Black Ops 4’s Blackout mode.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is available now for PC and Xbox One.