PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Is Already A Big Hit Online On Xbox One

Even with its many glitches and questionable performance issues (a few of which have been cleaned up with a recent patch to the game -- keep at it, guys), PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has still managed to connect with a huge audience on Xbox One.

Since the game's release earlier this month, it's managed to sell a million copies already, despite being a Game Preview title. And that number is expected to increase into the New Year, with a lot of attention going into the console port of the hit PC seller.

In fact, some recent charts have revealed just how popular the game is. Over in the U.S., the game has become the fourth most played title on the Xbox One, beating out other games like Overwatch, Rocket League, Madden NFL 18 and Star Wars: Battlefront. The only games that are ahead of it are Call of Duty: WWII, Grand Theft Auto V and, sitting firmly in first place, Fortnite: Battle Royale.

The status is about the same in the U.K., with the charts revealing a similar fourth place finish for Battlegrounds, beating out Call of Duty: WWII and Rainbow Six Siege. Over there, Fortnite: Battle Royale still had a first place finish, followed by Grand Theft Auto V and the soccer favorite FIFA 18.

That says a lot, especially considering how many games have online compatibility. We'll see just how well Battlegrounds holds, and, more importantly, if it can even come close to knocking off the highly popular Fortnite.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is available now in Game Preview on Xbox One, and full release on PC.