PlayStation 5 Has Sold Over 10 Million Units

The PlayStation 5 has officially sold more than 10 million units worldwide, Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) announced today. The new sales milestone follows the previous announcement that the console had hit roughly 8 million units sold back in March, and it remains the fastest-selling PlayStation console in the company's history. According to SIE, PS5 sales continue to outpace its immediate predecessor, the PlayStation 4, which is impressive considering how well the PS4 did during its time in the spotlight.

"I can’t express enough the deep gratitude we feel for our passionate community of PlayStation fans who have embraced PS5, and the world-class development and publishing partners who bring such incredible gaming experiences to our platforms," said Jim Ryan, president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, as part of the announcement. "While PS5 has reached more households faster than any of our previous consoles, we still have a lot of work ahead of us as demand for PS5 continues to outstrip supply. I want gamers to know that while we continue to face unique challenges throughout the world that affect our industry and many others, improving inventory levels remains a top priority for SIE."

It’s official: PS5 has sold 10 million consoles. Thank you! Full details: https://t.co/PmajlWtWh1 pic.twitter.com/cMGTGBEVwY — PlayStation (@PlayStation) July 28, 2021

"We are incredibly grateful to our fans for the terrific reception of PS5 and our growing portfolio of gaming entertainment," said Veronica Rogers, SVP, Global Head of Business Operations at Sony Interactive Entertainment, in a post about the new milestone. "Without your support and confidence, this early success would not have been possible. We are making steady progress with available global supply and can’t wait for the day when everyone who wants a PS5 can easily get one."

The PlayStation 5 itself is now available with the version containing a disc drive running $499 while the all-digital console costs $399, assuming that you can find either of them in stock at one of the various retailers that seem to add more haphazardly every so often. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the PlayStation 5 right here.

