PlayStation 5 Has Become the Fastest Selling Console in U.S. History

It's no secret that the PlayStation 4 was a massive hit for Sony with the console selling over 110 million units over the course of its life. While some wondered whether that same success would transition to the PlayStation 5, it seems that this is something that shouldn't have been in doubt whatsoever.

Revealed by The NPD Group's Mat Piscatella, it was said that after the performance of the PS5 in the month of March 2021, the console has now become the fastest-selling in history. This achievement is both true in terms of dollar sales and console units sold, which is an outstanding feat, to say the least. The only caveat with this new information, however, is that this data is only tied to the United States. Whether or not the PS5 is still considered the fastest-selling platform of all-time when accounting for other regions is unknown.

US NPD HW - PlayStation 5 is the fastest selling console in U.S. history in both unit and dollar sales (lifetime sales with five months on the market). — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) April 16, 2021

What's perhaps a bit funny about this new revelation with the PS5 is that the console wasn't even the best-selling platform for the month of March 2021. Instead, the Nintendo Switch once again reigned supreme. This isn't too shocking whatsoever considering the trajectory the Switch has been on over the past few years, but it does give you a better idea of just how well Nintendo is doing at this point in time. For the PlayStation 5 to be breaking massive records yet still be losing out to the Switch each month in terms of sales just shows you how much of a juggernaut the handheld hybrid platform has become.

Moving forward, it will be interesting to see how the PS5 continues to perform as stock becomes more widely available. At this point in time, it's still incredibly hard to acquire a PS5. When the console eventually starts sitting on store shelves, though, it will be intriguing to see where this sales data goes from that point.

