PS5 Has Already Sold Nearly 8 Million Units

Mere weeks ago, we learned that the PlayStation 5 had become the fastest-selling video game console in history, at least in the United States. While this feat seemed to tell us that sales around the globe were surely monumental, we still didn't have exact numbers to work off of. Well, that has now changed as Sony has announced the specific sales of the next-gen console so far.

During its quarterly earnings call this week, Sony revealed that the PS5 has already sold 7.8 million units in total around the globe. This number dates back to March 31 of this year, meaning that the actual number of consoles at this point in time has likely surpassed 8 million. By comparison to Sony's last venture with the PS4, the PS5 continues to keep up a faster pace. The PlayStation 4 only sold 7.6 million units through this same period of time when it launched in 2013.

What's perhaps most asinine about these sales totals for the PlayStation 5 is that they should be even higher than they are. The console has been hard to come by ever since it launched in November of last year and Sony still hasn't been able to keep up with demand, primarily due to shortages that have come about in the wake of the pandemic. In a perfect world, if Sony could create as many PS5 consoles as possible to sell to those who are looking to buy the system, there's no telling how many units would have sold by now.

Looking into the future of the console, it stands to reason that sales shouldn't be slowing down any time soon. With major first-party titles like Returnal and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart now finally releasing on the platform, it's quite likely that many fans who have been holding off to buy the hardware might now look to take the plunge. And to that end, hopefully, the availability of the PS5 will only continue to get better in the next few months.

Are you one of the nearly 8 million people that has already bought a PS5? Or are you waiting a bit longer to get it for yourself? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.