Sony Has Sold 100 Million PlayStation 4 Consoles

Sony reached an impressive milestone recently with the company posting results from its last quarter to show that at least 100 million PlayStation 4s have been shipped to retailers in the console’s lifetime. An earnings report which posted the numbers for the first quarter of the fiscal year showed that enough consoles had been sold to reach that number when combined with the previous amount. The PlayStation 4 is now reportedly the console which has reached this milestone the fastest.

In its financial report for Q1 2019, Sony listed the varying amounts of its different products it had sold so far. The PlayStation 4 sat above other products like phones and TVs with 3.2 million units sold during the quarter which lasted from April to June. Combine that number with the previously reported 96.8 million consoles and you’ve got 100 million PlayStation 4 units on the nose, according to these financial reports.

Daniel Ahmad, senior analyst at Niko Partners, shared news of this milestone when the reports emerged and added to it by saying that the PlayStation 4 now holds the record of reaching this milestone the quickest out of all home consoles. Close behind the PlayStation 4 in this regard is the Nintendo Wii and Sony’s PlayStation 2.

NEW MILESTONE: Sony has shipped 100 million PlayStation 4’s as of June 30th 2019. A total of 3.2 million consoles were shipped during the April to June quarter. pic.twitter.com/wmUUETps85 — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) July 30, 2019

This makes PlayStation 4 the fastest home console to reach 100 million unit sell in. Faster than both the PS2 and Wii which were just behind. It took PS2 a total of five years and 9 months. PS4 was just 5 years and 7 months. pic.twitter.com/g4Bk8sckYf — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) July 30, 2019

Other figures from Sony’s quarterly report showed how many games had been sold during the time period as well as how many PlayStation Plus subscribers there are currently. Just under 43 million full PlayStation 4 games were sold during the quarter with 53 percent of those being sold as digital downloads instead of physical games. As for the PlayStation Plus subscribers, the report indicated that there were 36.2 million users subscribed to the online service at the end of the quarter. This number is down slightly from the 36.4 million subscribers reported in the Q4 report from the last fiscal year.

The PlayStation 4 reaches this impressive milestone not long after the first details of the PlayStation 5 were revealed. Sony hasn’t yet revealed the final name of the console nor has it gave any specifics on its release date, though there are some ideas out there about when it might release.