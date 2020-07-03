2K Defends NBA 2K21 Price Increase

Fans have been a bit surprised to discover that the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X editions of NBA 2K21 will retail for $69.99 in comparison to $59.99 for the current versions. 2K Games has issued a statement to Wccftech, clarifying the reasons behind the price increase. According to the company, the prices are "meant to represent the value being offered." With the game featuring a number of improvements on next-gen hardware, it's somewhat understandable, but fans aren't quite happy to hear about it. Many took to social media to air their grievances with the company, and demand a lower price point to match the current versions of the game.

