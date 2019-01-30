PlayStation 5 Invites Are Making the Rounds, But Don’t Get Too Excited

You may recall a few years ago when Sony held a special event in February to introduce the PlayStation 4 console, rather than unveiling the hardware at E3 like it usually does. That left some people speculating, “Hey, what if they did the same thing for PlayStation 5?” Thanks to a prankster, it almost looked like it was happening for a moment.

An invite was apparently making the rounds from what appeared to be a Sony Interactive Entertainment press account, announcing some kind of “PlayStation Meeting” to take place on February 20 in New York City. The invite suggested that fans would “see the future of PlayStation and Interactive Entertainment,” with the invite reading, “We invite you to witness the future of PlayStation and Interactive Entertainment on Wednesday, February 20 at PlayStation Theater in New York City. More details coming soon.”

But…don’t get too excited. Kotaku’s Jason Schreier was quick to point out on Twitter that the event invite was a fake. And as you can see below, there are a few obvious signs of this.

Any reports you see today about a PlayStation Meeting are very, very fake pic.twitter.com/OtUlDALpvw — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) January 30, 2019

First off, as you can see, the print between the month/date and the year are different, indicating this is from what we believe to be the PlayStation 4 invite from years ago. Secondly, why would PlayStation and Interactive Entertainment be divided when “Sony Interactive Entertainment” could’ve been used? That is the name of thee company, after all.

But some outlets did fall for it. PlayStation Universe, for example, fell for it initially, but then found out that the invite was a fake.

And some folks have been having fun with the fake invite as well, with some blaming Schreier for cancelling the PlayStation 5.

Publishing my e-mails? Why you no good press sneak… — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) January 30, 2019

thank you for cancelling ps5 — Wario64 (@Wario64) January 30, 2019

That’s good because my initial reaction was … pic.twitter.com/N18nMFGNKw — Mike Rukavina (@OneBeforeIDie) January 30, 2019

Someone even pulled out a GIF of the classic movie Clue. Yes, Clue!

As for when we’ll hear about the PlayStation 5, Sony hasn’t said. There could be something happening later this year during PlayStation Experience, if that show comes back.

In the meantime, guess we’ll be waiting just a little longer. You know, unless Jason actually did cancel the PS5. Dang it!

