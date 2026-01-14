PS5 Pro Reportedly Getting Long-Awaited Upgrade Very Soon

PlayStation 5 Pro consoles are reportedly going to soon get an upgrade that many users have been waiting nearly a year to receive. In 2025, Sony announced that it was working on an improved version of PSSR, which is the primary technology at the center of the PS5 Pro. Sony didn’t say when exactly this upgrade would be pushed out via a firmware update, other than it would be sometime in 2026. Fortunately, for those who were hoping that this release would happen earlier in the year rather than later, it seems like that’s exactly what’s going to happen.

Coming from user @Gust_Fan on X, who has shared PlayStation scoops in the past, this new PS5 Pro upgrade is set to release at some point between January and March of 2026. The update, which is referred to as PSSR 2.0, should be a substantial one for the PS5 Pro that will bring about improvements not only to visuals but also to performance for various games. Best of all, older games from previous PlayStation platforms are said to be getting graphical boosts in the wake of this update, which should allow them to look better than ever before when played on PS5 Pro.

While the full scope of what will be featured in this PS5 Pro upgrade isn’t fully known, this update itself is one that’s somewhat beeen needed. Since the launch of the higher-end PlayStation 5 in late 2023, many games, especially those from third-party developers, have actually run worse on PS5 Pro compared to the standard PS5. This is primarily because developers haven’t been able to fully take advantage of what PSSR is capable of as they’re still unfamiliar with the tech. In the wake of this new update going live, hopefully, these troubles will start to be a thing of the past and will make the PS5 Pro that much more of a prestigous device for PlayStation users.

With a PlayStation State of Play presentation likely to happen this coming month in February, there’s a good chance that we could hear more about this PS5 Pro update when that event takes place. Whenever we learn more, we’ll be sure to let you know as soon as possible here on ComicBook.

