PlayStation’s New PS5 Controllers Are Some of the Coolest Yet

PlayStation has revealed a new line of PS5 DualSense controllers and console covers that are some of the coolest we’ve ever seen. Since the PS5 hit the scene in 2020, PlayStation has continued to release new controller variants in various color schemes. Some of these controllers have been Special Edition models tied to certain games or franchises, while others have simply contained unique colors that deviate from the standard white. Now, to begin the new year, PlayStation is releasing another lineup of DualSense controllers that happen to look far better than many other options that have launched in the past.

Detailed on the PlayStation Blog, the new Hyperpop Collection of PS5 accessories has been revealed. This collection, which is set to arrive in March, features three color schemes dubbed Techno Red, Remix Green, and Rhythm Blue. Each accessory begins with a glossy black at the top that then transitions into a neon version of red, green, or blue as it continues downward. These unique colors will be released not only on PS5 DualSense controllers, which can be purchased separately, but also on PS5 console covers.

You can get a look at these new PS5 controllers and console skins in the trailer below:

Play video

In my opinion, the Hyperpop lineup is one of the best that PlayStation has released in quite some time. Many previous color variants for PS5 controllers and consoles have been rather straightforward, even if some of them did look quite good in their own right. This gradient effect that PlayStation is using with the Hyperpop slate is something that we’ve never really seen before and makes these accessories stand out quite a bit. If you’re in the market for a new PS5 controller or you’re looking to mix up the look of your PS5 console, I would definitely pick up one of these.

The Hyperpop PS5 DualSense controllers are set to retail for $84.99, while the console covers will be sold for $74.99. The full Hyperpop collection will become available later this year on March 12th, with pre-orders for the lineup beginning next week on January 16th via PlayStation Direct and other retailers.

