PlayStation Plus Is Adding 9 More Games in January 2026

PlayStation Plus is set to add nine more games to the service for those subscribed to the Extra and Premium tiers of the platform. This past week, the monthly free games for PS Plus in January 2026 went live and included the likes of Need for Speed Unbound, Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, and Core Keeper. These games were generally well-received by PS Plus subscribers, but many more were interested in seeing what would be the first round of Game Catalog additions to kick off 2026. Now, in advance of their arrival next week, we know what will soon be available to download.

Revealed on the PlayStation Blog today, Sony outlined the next wave of additions coming to PS Plus on January 20th. This month’s lineup is predominantly headlined by Resident Evil Village, which is joining the service just in advance of the next mainline game in the series, Resident Evil Requiem. Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is also being added prior to next month’s launch of Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties. And for those looking to play a throwback PlayStation title, Ridge Racer is the month’s lone addition to the Classics library for Premium members.

Here’s the full list of games joining PS Plus in the coming week:

PS Plus Game Catalog

Resident Evil Village (PS5, PS4)

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (PS5, PS4)

Expeditions: A MudRunner Game (PS5, PS4)

A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead (PS5)

Darkest Dungeon II (PS5, PS4)

The Exit 8 (PS5, PS4)

Art of Rally (PS5, PS4)

A Little to the Left (PS5, PS4)

PS Plus Classics

Ridge Racer (PS5, PS4)

All in all, this is a pretty strong group of games that Sony is adding to PS Plus. A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead is also the only game being added this month that is exclusive to PS5 platforms, which means that those on PS4 will be able to access the vast majority of these titles as well.

As usual, next week’s new arrivals on PS Plus won’t come without a few losses. In January, Sony will be removing Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, SD Gundam Battle Alliance, Sayonara Wild Hearts, and Monopoly Plus from PS Plus. As such, if you have any interest in playing these games for yourself, this is your last week to do so.

