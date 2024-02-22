PS6 Release Could Be Sooner Than Anticipated

The release of the PlayStation 6, which is assumed to be Sony's eventual successor to the PlayStation 5, could be coming about sooner than expected. Believe it or not, the PS5 itself is already nearing its fourth anniversary as the console first launched back in 2020. And while it seems like the PS5 is still just beginning in many ways, Sony is already making it known that the platform is now in the final phases of its life.

As reported by Bloomberg, Sony SVP Naomi Matsuoka recently stated in conjunction with the company's latest financial briefing that the PS5 is beginning to enter the "latter stage" of its life. Matsuoka didn't provide any further guidance on just when the PS5 might come to an end, but those within Sony are clearly beginning to look further down the road. To this end, Matsuoka added that he expects the rate at which PS5 consoles have been selling to begin to fall in the coming fiscal period.

"Looking ahead, PS5 will enter the latter stage of its life cycle," Matsuoka said. "As such, we will put more emphasis on the balance between profitability and sales. For this reason, we expect the annual sales pace of PS5 hardware will start falling from the next fiscal year."

Although it might seem surprising to hear that the PS5 is already in its final years, this does line up with the life cycle of the PS4. Released in 2013, the PS4 lasted for roughly seven years as the primary platform from Sony before the PS5 then arrived. As a result, a similar trajectory would put the PS6 on pace to launch in 2027. Still, the fact that Sony is already publicly saying that the PS5 is in the "latter stage" of its life could indicate that new PlayStation hardware might be arriving sooner this time around compared to the jump between PS4 and PS5.

How do you feel about these new comments from Sony regarding the end of the PS5? And when do you believe that the PlayStation 6 will be revealed and eventually released? Let me know for yourself either down in the comments section or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.