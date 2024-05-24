New Astro Bot Game Rumored to Be Announced Soon

PlayStation is apparently gearing up to announce a new Astro Bot game, a new rumor claims. This supposed Astro Bot game may just be called Astro Bot to keep things simple, but the source of this rumor, known Epic Games Store and PlayStation leaker billbil-kun, isn't quite sure if that'll be the name of the game or not. What the leaker is more certain about, however, is that the game should be revealed within the next two weeks or so, a timeframe which feeds into the continued rumors about a PlayStation Showcase supposedly planned for this month.

Our latest Astro Bot rumor from billbil-kun was shared via Dealabs, the outlet which frequently shares PlayStation Plus leaks and information about free and upcoming games from time to time. Rumors have circulated for awhile now to suggest that PlayStation and Team Asobi were working on a new Astro Bot game together, and now, billbil-kun has more details to share.

The leaker pointed to some tangential Astro Bot hints like rumblings of a new game coming out at some point this year and a promotional image for PlayStation's Days of Play event that featured Astro Bot, but billbil-kun also had some more substantial information. Though the name isn't 100% certain, it's again thought to just be Astro Bot. If the most specific part of the rumor is correct, however, we'll know soon what this new game will be called.

This leak shared today suggested that the game will be revealed within the next 15 days which would put the tail end of that window right in the middle of the Summer Game Fest events that begin on June 8th and continue on throughout the weekend. Sunday is Xbox's big showcase, so if the Astro Bot game were to be revealed at some point around Summer Game Fest, it'd likely be on that Friday or Saturday assuming an earlier PlayStation Showcase doesn't first reveal the game.

This new Astro Bot game will supposedly be set in a desert with a robotic fox accompanying Astro. It's also expected that the game will release exclusively for the PlayStation 5, thus leaving behind the PlayStation 4. It's also not expected to offer PS VR2 support unlike past games such as Astro Bot Rescue Mission which were playable via virtual reality.