New Astro Bot Game Rumored to Be in the Works for PS5

A new game in PlayStation's Astro Bot series is rumored to be in development. With the launch of the PlayStation 5, Sony released Astro's Playroom as a pack-in title with the console that primarily showed off what the hardware was capable of. Despite largely being a tech demo, Astro's Playroom was hugely popular with fans and critics, which led to further requests for more games of this type. Now, it sounds as though these requests have been heard clearly by those within PlayStation.

According to Giant Bomb's Jeff Grubb, PlayStation has some "smaller" games lined up to release in the coming months that it hasn't yet revealed. One of these new titles happens to be the next entry in the Astro Bot series, which would come from developer Team Asobi. Further details on the project weren't shared by Grubb during the latest edition of Game Mess Mornings, but it was stressed that this Astro Bot title should be released before 2024 ends up coming to a close.

If a new Astro Bot game is on the horizon, the biggest question surrounding this title would be tied to its nature. Prior to releasing Astro's Playroom, PlayStation released Astro Bot: Rescue Mission back in 2018. What made Rescue Mission unique, though, is that it was an exclusive title for PlayStation VR headsets. As a result, it's not known if a new game from Team Asobi in this series would look to take advantage of the new PlayStation VR2 or if it would instead be more of a traditional platformer like Astro's Playroom.

Regardless of what the case might be, it's likely that a new Astro Bot game would be a big hit on PS5. Both Astro Bot: Rescue Mission and Astro's Playroom are highly acclaimed and have been regarded as some of the best PlayStation exclusives over the past few years. As a result, whatever Team Asobi ends up cooking up next in this series should be quite special if the studio's history is anything to go by.

How do you feel about the potential of a new Astro Bot game releasing this year? And would you prefer this game to be playable solely on PlayStation VR2, or instead just a standard game for PS5? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.