PlayStation Reveals First Days of Play 2023 Details

Starting this week, PlayStation's Days of Play 2023 will kick-off, with a number of big deals fans can look forward to. The event begins on June 2nd at 12:01 a.m., and will last through June 12th at 11:59 p.m. local time. During the promotion, all 12-month plans for PlayStation Plus will be offered at a 25% discount, including Essential, Extra, and Premium/Deluxe, and this applies to both new and current subscribers. Current PlayStation Plus Essential and Extra subscribers can also get 25% off 1-month, 3-month, or 12-month subscriptions when they upgrade to a higher tier.

In addition to these discounts, PlayStation Direct will offer "a wide range of deals for select PS5, PS4, PC games, and accessories," according to the PlayStation Blog. The PlayStation Gear Store will also be offering 20% off select items, and free shipping on all orders when using the promo code DAYSOFPLAY23 at checkout.

Of course, games will also be on sale during this timeframe, and PlayStation fans will be able to find a number of discounts on the Days of Play 2023 site when things begin on June 2nd. As of this writing, the link currently redirects to last year's site, which is closed, so fans will have to wait a little bit longer to find out what's going to be offered. Last but not least "participating local retailers" will also have deals on PlayStation accessories, so fans will want to keep an eye out.

Last year's Days of Play had quite a bit to offer, so this could be a great time for fans to check out a game they've been waiting on, a piece of PlayStation Gear, or maybe some cool accessories. Hopefully there will be some strong discounts offered, making the overall event worth it. PlayStation users that were planning a purchase in the next day or two might want to hold off a few days, just in case!

Are you looking forward to Days of Play 2023? What discounts are you hoping to see when the promotion begins? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!