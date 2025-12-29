PlayStation Fans Warned One Simple Mistake Can Cause Them Their PSN Account

PSN accounts are being hacked, and there’s nothing PlayStation fans can really do about it, as neither 2FA nor passkeys are stopping hackers, due to an exploit in the system. As you may know, if you have dealt with PlayStation Support in the past, it’s not the best support team; far from it. In fact, some of my worst customer service experiences have been with PlayStation. More than this, holes in the PlayStation Support operation are now actively contributing to PSN accounts being hacked.

French tech journalist Nicolas Lellouche recently reported that his PSN account was hacked despite having the available security measures to protect it. Not only was the account hacked, but the hacker was also able to spend money on his account. This led to Lellouche retrieving his account through PlayStation Support, only for the hacker to quickly regain control a second time.

PSN Hacker Reveals Basic Exploits

After being hacked a second time, Lellouche contacted not just PlayStation Support but the hacker as well, which led to the hacker revealing how they keep getting into the account. According to the hacker, Lellouche posted online back in 2023, revealing his PSN username. This information alone was enough to take control of the account, and this is because Sony makes it very easy.

What Lellouche found out is that the last digits on a payment card and/or the serial number of a console are sufficient for Sony support when trying to recover an account. You don’t need any other identifying information, nor do you need to go through any additional secruity steps. In other words, the hacker was using PlayStation Support to hack Lellouche’s PSN account.

Don’t Make This Mistake With Your PSN Account

Of course, this is not the only report of this exact thing happening over the years, just one of the more high-profile examples, and yet it remains unfixed. In fact, Sony has never even commented on the matter. Suffice to say, unless Sony fixes this, never share any information regarding your PSN account, ever. Unfortunately, if you are a public figure and your account is public knowledge, a hacker can take advantage of this exploit and take your account whenever they want, and there’s nothing you can do about it.

