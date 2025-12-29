Sony Removes Free Game From the Library of PlayStation Users

Sony has removed a free game from the library of PlayStation users, two months after PS4 and PS5 players jumped on a PSN error and claimed the game that is normally locked behind a PlayStation Store purchase for free. Given that the PSN error occurred two months ago, many assumed they were in the clear, because in similar situations in the past, revokes happened within 24 to 48 hours. It’s unclear what happened this time, but obviously, two months is plenty of time for those who were able to capitalize on the error to play and beat the game in question, which happens to be one of the better games of 2016.

Videos by ComicBook.com

More specifically, back on October 17, thanks to a PSN glitch, Mimimi Productions and Daedalic Entertainment’s stealth tactics game, Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun, was free to claim for a couple of hours, allowing many to claim the PS4 and PS5 game that normally costs $40. A few hours after the PSN glitch was discovered and word of it spread, Sony shut it down. Many assumed the downloads would be revoked within the next day or two, but it never happened. Fast-forward two months, and now Sony has reversed the downloads. Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun takes about 25 to 30 hours to beat, so the normal window of 24 to 48 hours was probably not going to be enough for the vast majority of PS4 and PS5 users to beat the somewhat lengthy game. Two months, though, means anyone who wanted to check it out for free, courtesy of the glitch, got to do so.

Sony Hasn’t Said What Happened

It is unclear if Sony has compensated Daedalic Entertainment for the PSN glitch, as it has not said a word about the whole matter, which also means we have no idea what went wrong. That said, this happens a couple of times each year, so it’s not that unique. What is unique is for Sony to wait — or to take — this long to revoke those who exploited the glitch.

That said, those who were able to take advantage of the offer got one of the better stealth games of the 2010s. Unfortunately, Mimimi Productions has since shut down, so we will never get a follow-up. That said, it’s still working, checking out, despite this, and nine years later. To this end, it’s on sale right now for $4, down from $40.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.