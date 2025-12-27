Sony Gives PS5 Users $30 Free Gift

Sony has given all PS5 users a free gift with a value of $33. The offer is available to all PS5 and PS5 Pro users; no PlayStation Plus subscription is required. That said, those interested in redeeming the offer do need to keep in mind that it is only available until March 18, 2026, which is when the offer will expire. Those on PS4, meanwhile, are unfortunately set to miss out as the offer is exclusive to the current generation PlayStation consoles.

What is required is a PSN account. That said, if you have a PSN account and your country has access to Apple Music, you can now claim three months of the latter for free. For an individual account, Apple Music costs $11 a month, so this deal provides a $33 value. There are discounted rates for students and a family plan, but $11 a month is the normal rate for most people.

Is There a Catch for PS5 Users?

Sometimes, these types of offers are limited to new subscribers only, but this is available not just to new subscribers, but also to “qualified” returning subscribers. Sony does not disclose what this means, though. Presumably, it excludes those with an active subscription who could stack with the deal, and that is all it excludes, but this is just speculation.

Those interested will need to open the Apple Music app while using the console. Those who don’t have it already will need to download it. And if you are a new subscriber or a returning subscriber without an active subscription, the offer should appear with instructions. If you don’t have one already, though, you will need an Apple Account.

Sony has offered similar offers in the past with both Apple Music and Apple TV, so this new collaboration between it and Apple is not a surprise. Interestingly, it hasn’t branched out to competing subscriptions, perhaps suggesting some type of exclusivity involved in the deal.

As for Apple Music, for those who do not know, it is a streaming music service that offers well over 100 million songs to stream endlessly. It works not just with iPhones but with Macs and iPads as well. It is currently available in 167 different countries, so this new offer should be available to the vast majority of PS5 and PS5 Pro users.

