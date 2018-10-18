More PlayStation Sneakers on the Way From Nike

Nike and PlayStation together again for yet another sneaker collaboration for gamers to take that platform love out into the real world. Thanks to one Twitter user, we’ve got our first look at the brand new pairs in their traditional grey glory:

Check out the official pics of the @Nike x @PlayStation PG 2.5 (GS)….yes you read that right GS. Both the Grey & White colour way will be releasing in Mens & GS sizing.

The GS pair will retail for $90.

What do you make of this new colourway? Let us know.#NoMoreSecrets 🏴 pic.twitter.com/HNIgC50aik — py_rates (@py_rates) October 12, 2018

With the trademark color and Nike’s iconic check mark following the color scheme, the new shoe line definitely plays the part of a PlayStation console. This is also the same designer that gave us our previous PlayStation kicks, which means even more Paul George designs are on the way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can also see the pink and green variant below:

Check out the official pics of the @Nike x @PlayStation PG 2.5 dropping in a White/Multi-Colour colourway.

The pair will retail at $110.

What do you make of this new pair from the duo?

Will you be looking to cop a pair?#NoMoreSecrets 🏴 pic.twitter.com/iuL1Y6tt0U — py_rates (@py_rates) October 9, 2018

We know that the two new additions to the PlayStation Nike shoe line are coming “soon,” but we don’t have an exact release date at this time. We don’t even know where they will be releasing or if it will be another super limited-edition run.

Still, if you like that classic PlayStation look, this one is for you.

What do you think about the latest additions to the PlayStation x Nike collaboration line? Stylishly cool or hard pass? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below and tell us what other gamer collaborations you’d like to see!

The grey not your style? You can check out the sleek black design with our previous coverage here that shows the PlayStation Colorway shoes that made their grand debut at the beginning of the year. Personally, these were the epitome of the line but who knows – classic always looks good.