PlayStation Plus Free Games for April Revealed

Your PlayStation Plus free games for April have been revealed! Next month we’re looking at an incredible lineup of AAA offerings, so you better rest up this Easter weekend; you’re going to need your strength for the week of gaming ahead!

Vehicular chaos is the name of the game this month, and we have two headliners that are going to excite and challenge you — one of these games might actually drive you insane (in a good way!). PS4 owners can look forward to unlock Mad Max and Trackmania Turbo, two fan-favorites that belong in every PS4 owner’s library!

Videos by ComicBook.com

As always, you’re being treated to some PS3 and PlayStation Vita games as well. Sony has revealed that it will eventually stop offering PS3 and Vita games, so stock up while you still can. Below we will list all of the games coming to PS Plus in April for every platform. Keep scrolling to see what’s about to hit your library!

PlayStation 4 Games

Mad Max

“Become Mad Max, the lone warrior in a savage post-apocalyptic world where cars are the key to survival. In this action-packed, open world, third person action game, you must fight to stay alive in The Wasteland, using brutal on-ground and vehicular against vicious gangs of bandits. A reluctant hero with an instinct for survival, Max wants nothing more than to leave the madness behind and find solace in the storied “Plains ofm Silence.” Players are challenged with treacherous missions as they scavenge the dangerous landscape for supplies to build the ultimate combat vehicle.”

Trackmania Turbo

4 Environments, 4 Kinds of Gameplay – Defy gravity, race indoors, jump through hills, or drift your way through narrow tracks

Campaign Mode – Test your skills, win medals, unlock up to 200 unique tracks in over 5 difficulty levels, and progress in worldwide rankings

Double Driver – Experience a fun and innovative twist on multiplayer! Team up with a friend and coordinate to control the speed and direction of the same car

Track Builder – Play, design, or easily generate crazy tracks that can be shared to challenge other players in the community

PlayStation 3 Games

In Space we Brawl

In Space We Brawl is a frantic couch twin-stick shooter in which you challenge friends in fast-paced space battles for up to 4 players.



Choose a spaceship and a weapon: there are more than 100 available combinations! Will you humiliate your friends with a fast ship? Or will you choose shields and armor instead? Prove your skill with laser cannons and plasma swords, flame launchers, guided missiles…

Toy Home

Toy Home is an exciting toy car racing game where your house becomes the racetrack. Weave between other toys strewn across a bedroom floor, hurtle across kitchen tables, dodge toy soldiers and zoom along model railway tracks in moonlit playrooms. The aim of the game is to collect coins, discover hidden medals and hit every checkpoint before the time runs out – and there are bonus points available for every jump, smash and flip you make. Toy Home is manic, miniature racing fun!

PlayStation Vita Games

99 Vidas

’99Vidas’ is a brawler set in a contemporary world, but that pays tribute to both the classic and the new in the gaming industry. Brought to you in 16-bit pixelated glory, chock-full of references to not only gaming but also 80’s and 90’s pop culture. ’99Vidas’ takes full advantage modern era gameplay mechanics, making it the best of both worlds.

Q*Bert Rebooted

One of the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful arcade games of the 1980s is back in its classic pixel perfect 2D form, and a re-imagined Rebooted version with state of the art 3D game-play and graphics that remain faithful to the original concept. Now optimized for PS3, PS4 and ‘PS VITA’, both versions are exciting twitch games requiring keen puzzle solving skills and logic.