New PlayStation Plus Free Games for December Are Now Available

✖

Surprise! The new rotation of PlayStation Plus video games for December is now available, earlier than is typical for the monthly rollout. While the official landing page doesn't appear to have shifted to the new video games, if you do some searching in the digital store you can find Just Cause 4, Rocket Arena, and Worms Rumble available to claim for free if you are a PlayStation Plus subscriber.

As with Bugsnax last month, Worms Rumble is actually available via the service at launch on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The new Worms title is currently exclusive to the PlayStation consoles and PC, features 32-player arena-based combat, and looks a little different from what players might have been used to in the past.

"Use a variety of fan-favorite weapons like the Bazooka and Shotgun plus all-new additions to the armoury to bring the pain to your invertebrate opponents as you climb the ranks," PlayStation's description of Worms Rumble reads in part. "Customise your worm, then take part in seasonal events, daily challenges and community collaborations for additional XP and rewards, and experimental game modes in The Lab. Get ready for Deathmatch and Battle Royale where you’re only ever a Holy Hand Grenade away from death!"

Worms Rumble has just landed on PS4 and PS5 as a PlayStation Plus title! 💥 Take on the first ever real-time Worms game, with 32 player battle royale and deathmatch modes: https://t.co/td2es2wQua pic.twitter.com/UVgYWnU7PW — PlayStation (@PlayStation) December 1, 2020

December's new PlayStation Plus offerings, Worms Rumble, Rocket Arena, and Just Cause 4, are available now and last through January 4th. Bugsnax also remains available on the subscription service until January 4th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the PlayStation Plus subscription service right here.

What do you think about December's free PlayStation Plus video games? Are you excited for any of them particularly? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!