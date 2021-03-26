PlayStation Plus Leak May Have Just Revealed One of April's Free Games

✖

One of April's free PlayStation Plus games may have just leaked, courtesy of PSN. April is only a few days away. Despite this, Sony has yet to reveal the free PS4 and PS5 games PlayStation Plus subscribers will get for the month. We know Oddworld: Soulstorm will be included as Sony announced as much during the last State of Play, but this is all we know. That said, we may now know another game joining the latest Oddworld release.

Over on Reddit, one PlayStation user has revealed that in Japan, PlayStation Plus subscribers can currently download Civilization VI for free. In the comments, other users have verified this, but others have also refuted it, suggesting this could be some type of glitch or, as one commentator points out, this could be related to a free trial, though this wouldn't explain why it's only showing up free for some and only for free in Japan. Adding to the confusion is the fact that it's only available to download for free until the end of the month.

For now, it's unclear what is going on, but it's possible Civilization VI is part of April's offering as it has not been offered as a free PlayStation Plus game since 2K brought it to PS4 in 2019, however, it wouldn't be the first game in the series offered up for free via the service.

At the moment, all PlayStation fans have is speculation. That said, if any of the implicated parties -- Sony and 2K -- provide any additional information or any type of comment, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, take all of this with a grain of salt.

For more coverage on PlayStation Plus, PS4, PS5, and all things PlayStation -- including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, speculation, and deals -- click here or peruse the relevant links below: