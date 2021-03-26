Uncharted 4 Players Discover The Last of Us Part 2 Easter Egg Five Years Later

✖

Occasionally, it takes a long time for all of the Easter eggs in a given video game to be discovered by the game's community. In the case of Uncharted 4, which launched all the way back in 2016, this has proven to be especially true as a new secret that Naughty Dog had hidden in plain sight was only found in the beloved action-adventure game within the past few days.

Unearthed by u/kheinrichs547 over on Twitter, Uncharted 4 contains a pretty sneaky Easter egg that ties into Naughty Dog's most recent game, The Last of Us Part II. The secret is specifically that of a pill bottle which apparently comes from Weston's pharmacy. If you're not familiar with what that is, Weston's is a location that players can come across within The Last of Us Part II. Although it's not a prominent locale in the game by any means, it's clear that Weston's is something that is supposed to exist within both of Naughty Dog's most popular video game franchises.

While the most noticeable appearance of Weston's might have come within The Last of Us Part II, the fictional pharmacy also did appear in previous installments of the series as well. Perhaps most noticeably, it was a location that players could see in Left Behind, which was the DLC story expansion for the original The Last of Us.

So does this mean anything major for the worlds of Uncharted and The Last of Us? Do they happen to be connected to one another after all? Well, probably not. While some have theorized that both franchises take place within the same world, this is more than likely just something fun that Naughty Dog opted to hide in Uncharted 4 for dedicated fans to uncover. And while it took quite a long time to become noticed by the masses, it definitely makes you wonder how many other secrets might lie within Uncharted 4.

If you somehow haven't played either Uncharted 4 or The Last of Us Part II just yet, you can pick up and play both titles on PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 right now.

Did you notice this Easter egg for yourself when you played Uncharted 4? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

[H/T GameSpot]