PS5 Lottery System Announced for PlayStation Fans

✖

Just like in 2020, the PS5 has proven very difficult to order in 2021. It doesn't matter if it's Amazon, Walmart, GameStop, Best Buy, Target, GAME, Costco, or any other retailer, the moment a new PS5 restock releases, it sells out in minutes. Not only is demand for the console still astronomically high, but scalpers with their bots are still hawking every single restock, which are limited to begin with due to production issues. Making matters worst, almost every restock turns into a debacle with a manifold number of website issues. Despite this, retailers refuse to shake things up and try something different, bar Currys PC World.

The UK retailer has announced what it calls the "PS5 VIP Pass," which is more or less a lottery system. How it works is that when the retailer has new stock, it will send -- some -- PS5 VIP Pass holders buying codes via email. These codes are valid for up to 72 hours and guarantee the customer a console. And of course, those who aren't sent codes will remain in the lottery pool for future restocks.

Unfortunately, there doesn't appear to be any priority system, which means it doesn't matter when you sign up because the codes will be sent out at random. In other words, it's not a queue, but a literal lottery system where everyone in the pool has an equal chance at getting a code.

As for the PS5 VIP Pass, it costs nothing, and right now it's still taking applicants. That said, it's important to note that these codes will be for in-store orders that have to be picked up in a store, which means international buyers are straight out of the luck.

It remains to be seen if this system will be effective, but if you're in the UK and still haven't secured a PS5 yet, it's, at the very least, worth a shot.

The PS5 is available worldwide for $400 and $500, depending on the model. For more coverage on the console -- including all of the latest news and deals -- click here or check out the relevant links below: