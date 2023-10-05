PlayStation Plus Users Say New Free Game Is "Most Beautiful Game I've Ever Played"

PlayStation Plus has a new free game for the month of October that, according to some subscribers over on Reddit, "is the most beautiful game" they have every played. This is obviously a huge accolade for the game, but it comes with a catch. While subscribers agree the game is beautiful, they also agree it's somewhat boring, which may explain why the game only has a 69 on Metacritic, despite the very impressive visuals. As for the game in question, it's one of October's free games that's available to all subscribers no matter if they are subscribed to PS Plus Essential, PS Plus Extra, or PS Plus Premium.

Released on October 3, the month's three free games are as follows: are The Callisto Protocol, Farming Simulator 2022, and Weird West. As for the game in question, it's the former, 2022's survival horror game The Callisto Protocol. Released last December by Striking Distance Studios, helmed by the creator of Dead Space, the game was made on a pretty substantial AAA budget, especially for a game of its size and length. In other words, it's not very surprising it's good looking. What was surprising was that it was a bit boring, again, according to some.

"The Callisto Protocol is the most beautiful game I've ever played, but by God...it is so boring," reads a post over on the PlayStation Plus Reddit page. "The combat is just dull and none of the jumpscares actually worked for a horror game. The one time I actually was jumpscared was when I accidentally levitated a box and it glitched past my character and went straight to my camera for a split second."

Obviously, not everyone in the comments agrees with this take, but some do. Meanwhile, the 440 votes up, which is a large amount for the page in question, suggests this is not an unpopular take.

"I played it at launch and yeah, it's pretty much it, a very good looking container filled with nothing. I tried it again yesterday and couldn't play more than 90 minutes," reads the most popular comment on the post. "It feels kind of The-Order-1886-ly in that it truly looks amazing but the game itself is lacking," adds another comment.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. Do you agree with these takes on The Callisto Protocol? Meanwhile, for more coverage on all things PlayStation -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors, and all of the latest deals -- click here.