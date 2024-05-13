Assassin's Creed Shadows Teased, First Trailer Releasing This Week

Ubisoft is finally ready to talk about Assassin's Creed Shadows, which is the new name for what was previously only known as Assassin's Creed: Codename Red. First revealed back in 2022, Shadows is set to be the next mainline Assassin's Creed game that will take place in feudal Japan. While details on the project are still incredibly slim, this won't hold true for much longer as Ubisoft is now gearing up to reveal a new trailer for the title in mere days.

Announced on social media today, Ubisoft confirmed the new name for Assassin's Creed Shadows while also revealing an initial glimpse at its logo. Beyond these small changes, it was also unveiled that the first trailer for Shadows will drop this week on Wednesday, May 15, at 12:00pm ET/9:00am PT. It's not known what this trailer might fully entail, but it's assumed that it will set the stage for the setting, story, and gameplay that will be seen in Shadows.

The biggest change with Assassin's Creed Shadows is that it's going to be the first entry in a new hub that Ubisoft is calling Assassin's Creed Infinity. This Infinity platform will see the release of new adventures over time, such as the forthcoming Assassin's Creed: Codename Hexe, which is slated to come about after the arrival of Shadows. Ubisoft hasn't fully detailed what Infinity will look like or how it will work just yet, but we might begin to learn more this week.

As for the release of Assassin's Creed Shadows, Ubisoft has only broadly stated that the next installment in the franchise will launch in the company's current fiscal year. This means it will arrive at any point between now and March 31, 2025. Previous reports have suggested that Shadows is slated to drop in the back half of 2024. If true, there's a good chance that Ubisoft will commit to this launch window when its first trailer releases on Wednesday.

Beyond this trailer, Ubisoft will also be holding its next "Ubisoft Forward" broadcast next month on June 10, 2024. It's not yet known what all might appear during this event, but Assassin's Creed Shadows and Star Wars Outlaws are likely going to be the two biggest centerpieces of the show given that they're the most notable Ubisoft projects on the horizon.