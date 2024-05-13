Xbox 360 Games Get Huge Sale Before They Are Gone Forever

A metric ton of Xbox 360 are on sale right now, courtesy of the Microsoft Store. 61 of these Xbox 360 games are not backward compatible, which means when the Xbox 360 store shuts down in July, access to the games will be gone. You won't be able to buy them anymore, in other words. This means time is running out to buy them. To this end, this may be the final time the Xbox 360 games in question are discounted before the store specifically shuts down on July 29.

Of course, some of the Xbox 360 games in question are not the most notable Xbox 360 games. Many of the most notable Xbox 360 games are the various backward compatible ones, as these were obviously the most in demand, hence why Microsoft brought them forward. That said, there are some nostalgic gems from the Xbox 360 generation that are not backward compatible.

Below, you can check out all 61 of these games, courtesy of True Achievements, who noticed the deal and compiled the following list:

Alien Rage -- $0.99

Alone In The Dark (2008) -- $3.74

ArcaniA: Gothic 4 -- $4.99

Black Knight Sword -- $2.49

Bloody Good Time -- $0.99

Child of Light -- $2.99

CloudBerry Kingdom -- $1.99

Destroy All Humans! Path of the Furon -- $4.99

Dark Messiah of Might and Magic: Elements -- $3.99

Dogfight 1942 -- $0.99

Enemy Front -- $0.99

Fantastic Pets -- $4.99

Far Cry 4 -- $5.99

Fighters Uncaged -- $3.99

Final Exam -- $1.64

Fireburst -- $0.99

Geon: Emotions -- $1.49

Handball 16 -- $1.99

IHF Handball Challenge 14 -- $0.99

Hunter's Trophy 2 America -- $0.99

Hunter's Trophy 2 Australia -- $0.99

Just Dance 2015 -- $5.99



Just Dance 2016 -- $7.99

Just Dance 2017 -- $7.99

Just Dance 2019 -- $7.99

Kane & Lynch: Dead Men -- $2.99

Legend of Kay – Anniversary -- $7.49

Mini Ninjas Adventures -- $1.49

Motionsports Adrenaline -- $3.99

Motionsports -- $3.99

Murdered: Soul Suspect -- $2.24

MX vs. ATV Supercross -- $7.49

My Body Coach 3 -- $1.99

Panzer General: Allied Assault -- $0.99

PowerUp Heroes -- $9.99

Puzzle Arcade -- $1.49

Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show -- $3.99

Raving Rabbids: Alive & Kicking -- $3.99

Rise of the Tomb Raider -- $7.99

Risen 3: Titan Lords -- $7.49

Risk -- $1.99

Risk: Urban Assault -- $2.99

Rotastic -- $0.99

Self-Defense Training Camp -- $7.99

Sniper: Ghost Warrior -- $0.69

Snipers -- $1.99

Star Raiders -- $0.99

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 -- $4.99

The Escapists -- $2.99

THIEF -- $2.24

Tomb Raider -- $4.99

Trials Fusion -- $3.99

Valiant Hearts: The Great War -- $2.99

War World -- $0.99

Watch_Dogs -- $3.99

Worms: Revolution -- $4.99

Worms: Ultimate Mayhem -- $2.49

WRC 5 -- $3.49

Yar's Revenge -- $0.99

Zeit² -- $1.99

Zombie Driver HD -- $2.49

H/T, True Achievements.