PlayStation Plus September Free Games Leak Officially Addressed

✖

Yesterday, the free PlayStation Plus games for September 2021 supposedly leaked. That said, while the leak quickly made the rounds, and while it fooled many PS4 and PS5 gamers, it turns out it wasn't just inaccurate, but fake. Sony has yet to reveal September's free PlayStation Plus games, but a developer on one of the "leaked" games confirmed said game isn't going to be free for PS Plus subscribers next month, and thus, in the process, confirmed the leak was fraudulent.

While we still don't know what games PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 getting next month, we do know the lineup won't include The Medium from Bloober Team. The psychological horror game debuted back on January 28 via the PC Xbox Series X|S. Next month, on September 3, it's set to come to PS5. At the time this date was announced, many speculated it could be a PlayStation Plus freebie because this is typically the part of the month PlayStation Plus games go live. Perhaps latching on to this speculation, the aforementioned leak threw out The Medium's name, prompting Bloober Team to quickly shut down the rumor and squash the hopes and dreams of PlayStation Plus subscribers.

"People are asking me if it's true. No. The Medium will launch on PS5 on September 3, with DualSense support, but it definitely will not be available in PlayStation Plus," wrote one Bloober Team developer before the studio's official Twitter account confirmed this.

Yes, we confirm that: The Medium on PS5 will not be available in PS+ ! https://t.co/92uqAdg171 — Bloober Team (@BlooberTeam) August 23, 2021

While PlayStation Plus subscribers will need to wait a little bit longer to find out what free games they will be getting next month, it shouldn't be much longer. The official announcement should come later this week, probably on Thursday, or at least this is what the history of the service suggests will happen. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things gaming -- including all of the latest PS4, PS5, and PlayStation -- click here.