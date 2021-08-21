PS5 and PS4 Officially Loses Exclusive Game to Xbox

✖

PS5 and PS4 just lost an exclusive game to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. On two separate occasions this year, we reported on scuttlebutt that 2021 PlayStation console exclusive, Oddworld: Soulstorm, was set to shed its console exclusivity and come to Xbox consoles. This week, this was finally confirmed by developer Oddworld Inhabitants, though right now there's no word when exactly this will happen. What Xbox fans did get is a teaser trailer that accompanied the news.

Oddworld: Soulstorm debuted back in April 6 via the PS4, PS5, and the PC (Epic Games Store). At launch, the PS5 version of the game was notably free for PlayStation Plus subscribers. While we now have word of an Xbox version, there's still no word of the game coming to Nintendo Switch, Steam, or any other platforms.

At release, Oddworld: Soulstorm failed to make a mark, seemingly falling up short commercially and landing at Metacritic scores of 68 and 73, depending on the platform. It's been a while since Oddworld was an industry leader in the critical space, but even by the series' more recent standards, these scores aren't great.

As for the game itself, it's a platformer, and a sequel to 2014's Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty! and a re-imagining of 1998's Oddworld: Abe's Exoddus.

"Oddworld: Soulstorm is the evolutionary story of a revolution," reads an official blurb about the game. "Explore massive cinematic scale and 2.9D environments filled with breathtaking visuals. Scavenge for supplies, craft weapons, arm your followers, solve puzzles, and learn Abe’s true destiny while safely delivering all of 1,000 followers to freedom. Failure means the eradication of his entire species. Ready for or not, the entire fate of the Mudokon species is in Abe’s (and your) hands!"

As always, we will be sure to update the story if more details are provided before the end of the week. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things PlayStation, Xbox, and gaming in general -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or, alternatively, check out the relevant and recent links listed right below: