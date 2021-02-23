✖

A new PlayStation Plus update is great news for PS4 and PS5 players, or at least those subscribed and that enjoy when the service adds brand new releases. According to PlayStation boss Jim Ryan, Sony has noted that subscribers enjoy when brand new releases are offered as part of any given month's lineup, and it's something Sony plans to continue to do.

Speaking during a new interview, Ryan not only confirmed that this is something subscribers will see more of going forward, but noted that it's "a very interesting and innovative way to publish games," suggesting this tactic will only become more common and that it worked well for both Bugsnax and Destruction AllStars.

"Yes, it is," said Ryan when he was asked if Sony plans to continue to offer new releases as part of PlayStation Plus' free games every month by GQ. "We see this is a very interesting and innovative way to publish games and to make games available to our subscribers. It works for us as the publisher and we know that subscribers to PlayStation Plus love it."

Of course, it's unlikely this tactic will be used for the release of any major first-party game, like Horizon: Forbidden West or the new God of War, but for second-party and smaller third-party games Sony has some level of involvement with, it's certainly an option. This could also mean Sony propagating smaller-level and indie games again, something it got away from a bit during the PS4 generation.

As for what free games PlayStation Plus subscribers will get next month, Sony still hasn't said, but it should announce the lineup this week. In the meanwhile, be sure to check out our article diving into the games we think it will offer for March. If January and February's lineups are any indication, March is going to be another great month to be a subscriber to PlayStation Plus, which continues to offer great value at $60 a year.

