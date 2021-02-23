Gran Turismo 7 Delayed

✖

The upcoming racing video game Gran Turismo 7 will not release for the PlayStation 5 this year, Sony has confirmed, and has been delayed to next year. According to a statement made as part of a new interview with Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan, the release window for the PS5 title has shifted to 2022, marking the official delay after the launch window had previously been seen to be changing without an official announcement. As for why the video game will now release next year, the given answer is simple: production challenges encountered thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"GT7 has been impacted by Covid-related production challenges and therefore will shift from 2021 to 2022," a statement provided by Sony to British GQ about the upcoming game's release date reads. "With the ongoing pandemic, it’s a dynamic and changing situation and some critical aspects of game production have been slowed over the past several months. We’ll share more specifics on GT7’s release date when available."

Gran Turismo 7 marks just the latest official delay of a highly anticipated video game, and it's almost certainly not going to be the last production to be hit with COVID-related problems. It's also not the first PS5 video game to get delayed, with Destruction AllStars notably having been delayed from the console's launch and Returnal getting delayed in January.

Gran Turismo 7, developed by Polyphony Digital and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, is now scheduled to release in 2022 for the PlayStation 5. It had previously been set to release this year. The PlayStation 5 itself is now available with the version containing a disc drive running $499 while the all-digital console costs $399 -- if you can find either of them in stock. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming racing video game right here.

