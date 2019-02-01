PlayStation Plus Subscriber Numbers Hit a Record-Breaking High

A PlayStation Plus membership unlocks free games, feature access, and so much more for those that prefer the PlayStation 4 console. With the team over at Sony seemingly shifting some of that focus over onto the PlayStation 5, active players continue to enjoy what this generation has to offer. Apparently, more than usual because the PlayStation Plus subscription numbers have gone through the roof for active members.

During a recent investor’s call, Sony was very proud to announce that the PlayStation Plus subscriber count has broken all previous records by surpassing over 36 million active members. For perspective, that means more than 1 out of 3 PlayStation 4 players are making use out of what this particular membership has to offer.

What’s the incentive to get in on this action? Check out some of the incredible benefits to being a PlayStation Plus member:

Play Online with Friends:

PlayStation Plus connects you with the best online community of gamers. So, team up or compete with your friends in all your favorite PS4 multiplayer games!

Get Free Games

PlayStation Plus expands your gaming horizons with a growing collection of games included with your membership. From action-adventure to shooters, you’ll always have something great to play.

Get Exclusive Deals and Discounts

As a member of PlayStation Plus, you’ll get exclusive benefits on PlayStation Store. This includes member-only sales and deeper discounts on some of the biggest and best games available – as much as 80% off!

With monthly free games and heavy discounts continuously in rotation, it’s easy to see why so many would be giving this membership a try. For those that already have the membership, don’t forget to check out the February list line-up that was just recently revealed. You can check that out with our previous coverage here, though heads up – it’s the final month that will offer PlayStation 3 and Vita titles.