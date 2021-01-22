Playstation Plus Subscribers React to Xbox Live Gold Price Increase
After a price hike leaked last night, this morning Microsoft officially announced that it's increasing the price of Xbox Live Gold on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and other platforms. This time last year, a 12-month subscription of Xbox Live Gold cost the same amount of money as a 12-month subscription to PlayStation Plus, which is to say $60. And this was fitting given the two services are very similar, though PlayStation Plus is widely considered the superior of the two thanks to its better offering of monthly free games, more stable servers, and because free-to-play games don't require a subscription like they do with Xbox Live Gold.
That said, despite having the inferior product, it's Microsoft that is increasing the price. Going forward, a 12-month subscription to Xbox Live Gold will cost $120. In other words, the price has doubled, and as you would expect, subscribers are irate over the decision.
Due to the backlash, Xbox Live Gold has been trending all day on Twitter, as has PlayStation Plus. Naturally, PlayStation fans are using this opportunity to bash Xbox, while Xbox players are threatening to switch to PlayStation over the news. Meanwhile, there's also some concern among PlayStation fans that this may lead to an increase in the price of PlayStation Plus.
Bold Decision, Especially During a Pandemic
$60 for 6 months??! PS Plus is $60/yr ($45 during the holidays).
this is why my one x is collecting dust.
really crappy decision to double the price during a pandemic. https://t.co/8MN3odUtVk— bex (@finnsrvy) January 22, 2021
Still Out of Touch
Every few months, Xbox needs to do something to remind people it's not actually that in touch with gamers or reality. $120 for a year of Xbox Live Gold (to bully people onto Game Pass) is the latest example.— Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) January 22, 2021
Classic Console Wars Post
Me sleeping like this knowing that PS Plus is $60 a year, while Xbox fanboys need to pay $120 a year 😂😂. pic.twitter.com/Aw91JHBGyb— Metal of Tsushima (@HardcoreMetal89) January 22, 2021
It Doest Feel Like That
Xbox players after Microsoft makes xbox gold twice as expensive as ps plus: pic.twitter.com/ugr1j4frzV— IG: xbox.is.garbage (@xbox_garbage) January 22, 2021
When You Put It That Way
Xbox: No released exclusives and increase paywall to play online games, must have live good to play free to play games
Playstation : no ps plus subscription required to play free to play games - $59 for a year subscription - has exclusives - full next gen controller— Buy Returnal 3/18/21 PS5 (@King_of_Gotham) January 22, 2021
Surely the Much Better Value At This Point
PS Plus is:
✅ Cheaper than Xbox Live Gold.
✅ Better than Xbox Live Gold.
PS Now is:
✅ Cheaper than Gamepass.
✅ Better than Gamepass.
Microsoft is slowly but surely digging more and more into people's pockets, and some dorks are still crowning them as the value kings! 🤦🏻♂️ pic.twitter.com/ooQwq8CYi3— Andrés Gutiérrez 🇻🇪 (@AEGRO) January 22, 2021
Gaming on PS5 Officially Much Cheaper Than Xbox Series X
How to play you latest fifa, cod ect
Xbox series X $499
One year of gold $120
= $620
Ps5 DE $399
One year of ps plus $60
= $460 pic.twitter.com/G2MM8OwyHX— Droidsense: A rising tide lifts all boats (@Alejandroid1979) January 22, 2021
PlayStation Plus Price Hike Incoming?
Sony looking at Xbox Live Gold at 120 dollars a year realizing PS Plus can now be 80 dollars a year tomorrow and still be cheaper.— Spawn Wave (@SpawnWaveMedia) January 22, 2021
The Good Ol' Days
people complaining about xbox gold being expensive and saying that ps plus is better, remember when playing online on consoles was just free? pic.twitter.com/wdBBeiQkNn— Corna King (@ElCornaKing) January 22, 2021