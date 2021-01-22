Playstation Plus Subscribers React to Xbox Live Gold Price Increase

After a price hike leaked last night, this morning Microsoft officially announced that it's increasing the price of Xbox Live Gold on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and other platforms. This time last year, a 12-month subscription of Xbox Live Gold cost the same amount of money as a 12-month subscription to PlayStation Plus, which is to say $60. And this was fitting given the two services are very similar, though PlayStation Plus is widely considered the superior of the two thanks to its better offering of monthly free games, more stable servers, and because free-to-play games don't require a subscription like they do with Xbox Live Gold.

That said, despite having the inferior product, it's Microsoft that is increasing the price. Going forward, a 12-month subscription to Xbox Live Gold will cost $120. In other words, the price has doubled, and as you would expect, subscribers are irate over the decision.

Due to the backlash, Xbox Live Gold has been trending all day on Twitter, as has PlayStation Plus. Naturally, PlayStation fans are using this opportunity to bash Xbox, while Xbox players are threatening to switch to PlayStation over the news. Meanwhile, there's also some concern among PlayStation fans that this may lead to an increase in the price of PlayStation Plus.