Xbox Live Gold Reportedly Getting Massive Price Increase

Xbox Live Gold on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S may be getting a massive price increase. Right now, Xbox players have three options when it comes to Xbox Live Gold: one month for $10, three months for $25, and 6 months for $40. Microsoft used to offer a 12-month subscription for $60, but this was quietly discontinued last year. As is, the service costs more than PlayStation Plus, which still offers a 12-month subscription for $60. That said, it looks like Microsoft is possibly preparing to widen this gap.

Over on Reddit, one user shared a new image of a 6-month Xbox Live Gold subscription card in the wild that costs $60. In other words, an Xbox Live Gold subscription that's $20 more than the current rate. Could this be fake? Sure, but it's not the only one to surface online, which suggests this is either a mistake or Microsoft is about to increase the price of the service substantially.

If true, it would mean Xbox Live Gold will cost double what it cost this time last year. That's a huge increase, and one that will be received with substantial backlash, though it will also likely drive up Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions, which may be the play. Right now, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which comes with Xbox Live Gold, only costs $15 a month.

(Photo: Reddit)

At the moment of publishing, Microsoft has not commented on this leak, which has yet to be verified. If either of these things change, we will be sure to update the story. In the meanwhile, take everything here with a grain of salt. Not only is nothing here official, but this could be nothing more than a mistake, or worse, an elaborate hoax.

