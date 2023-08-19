PlayStation Plus Users Warned About Losing Access to Several Great Games

PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers are set to lose eight different games on September and the majority of the games are popular AAA games or acclaimed indie titles. In other words, September 18 is going to be a bad day for PS Plus subscribers, unless you're a PS Plus Essential subscriber, because if you are none of this concerns you. If you're a subscriber of either the other two aforementioned tiers, then you better get to playing the games below if you don't want to pay for them.

As always, there's no guarantee any of these games will return to the libraries of PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium once they are gone. There's no written rule against this happening, but we haven't seen it happen yet, though the two tiers have only been live for roughly a year so this makes sense.

Below, you can check out every game leaving on September 18. This includes a trailer for each game, as well as a description that fills you in on what the game is about.

Deathloop:

About: "Deathloop is a next-gen first person shooter from Arkane Lyon, the award-winning studio behind Dishonored. In Deathloop, two rival assassins are trapped in a mysterious timeloop on the island of Blackreef, doomed to repeat the same day for eternity. As Colt, the only chance for escape is to end the cycle by assassinating eight key targets before the day resets. Learn from each cycle – try new paths, gather intel, and find new weapons and abilities. Do whatever it takes to break the loop."

Ghost Recon: Wildlands

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

About: "Chicory: A Colorful Tale is a top-down adventure game in a coloring book world where you can draw on anything. Use your painting powers to explore new places, solve puzzles, help your friends, and change the world!"

Watch Dogs 2

About: "Play as Marcus Holloway, a brilliant young hacker living in the birthplace of the tech revolution, the San Francisco Bay Area. Team up with Dedsec, a notorious group of hackers, and expose the hidden dangers of ctOS 2.0, which, in the hands of corrupt corporations, is being wrongfully used to monitor and manipulate citizens on a massive scale."

Watch Dogs

About: "Become Aiden Pearce, a brilliant hacker whose criminal past lead to a violent family tragedy. While on the hunt for those responsible, you will be able to tap into the city's omnipresent security cameras, download personal information, control systems such as traffic lights and the electrical grid to stop a chase, and more."

Nidhogg 2

About: "Sequel to the indie hit of 2014, Nidhogg 2 builds upon the award-winning gameplay of its predecessor with new weapons to wield and levels to master, head-to-toe character customization, and the captivatingly grotesque art of Toby Dixon."

Through the Darkest of Times

About: "Dark times mean fear and risks. The risk to be caught by patrolling National Socialists, looking for people who publicly stand against their point of view. The risk of being beaten up or even killed by the German military because we're opposing the regime. The risk of losing everything, including our loved ones. This is how we live. This is how we try to survive. Through the darkest of times."

Death end re;Quest 2

About: "A girl in escape of her past comes to the mountain town of Le Choara, searching for her long-lost sister. Little does she know the town is home to buried secrets, dark creatures that prowl the night streets, and a sinister sacrificial sequence. Can she fight the darkness, or will the darkness consume her?"