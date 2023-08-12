PlayStation Plus Subscribers "Shocked How Good" New Free Game Is

No matter the tier, every PlayStation Plus subscriber is getting three free game downloads for the month of August. In other words, whether you're a PS Plus Essential subscriber, a PS Plus Extra subscriber, or a fancy PS Plus Premium subscriber you can download the following three games for the entirety of this month: Dreams, PGA Tour 2K23, and Death's Door. Two these games are very known quantities. Dreams is the commercial flop, but critically acclaimed PS4 exclusive from Media Molecule while PGA Tour is obviously a golf game. That said, arguably this month's best game isn't as well known. If you've never played Death's Door, you may be in for a treat.

Over on the PlayStation Plus Reddit page, PS Plus subscribers across PS4 and PS5 are "pleasantly surprised" with the game. Adding to this, one user noted they were "honestly shocked at how good it was." A third added they were "very surprised" how much they enjoyed it.

Of course, not everyone loves the game. On the same Reddit page fans have expressed frustration over the lack of map and the backtracking required in the game. Meanwhile, some others aren't overly a fan of how challenging the game can be.

If you don't trust the opinion of PlayStation fans on Reddit and prefer review scores, then you're in luck because review scores are also great for the game. On Metacritic, the game boasts an 89, which puts it in the land of critically acclaimed.

As for the game itself, it shipped in 2021 via developer Acid Nerve and well known indie publisher Devolver Digital. Inspired by Dark Souls and The Legend of Zelda, and a sequel to Titan Souls, it's an action-adventure game known for its difficulty.

"Reaping souls of the dead and punching a clock might get monotonous but it's honest work for a Crow," reads an official blurb about the game. "The job gets lively when your assigned soul is stolen and you must track down a desperate thief to a realm untouched by death – where creatures grow far past their expiry and overflow with greed and power."

PlayStation Plus is available via PS4 and PS5 at a variety of price points. For more coverage on the subscription service -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors and leaks, and all of the latest deals -- click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. Have you checked out Death's Door?