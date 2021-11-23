PlayStation Plus Free Game for December Potentially Uncovered

December is a week away, yet PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 have no clue what free PS Plus games they are getting for the final month of 2021. However, it looks like we may know one of the freebies ahead of the reveal, thanks to a few astute observations, all of which point to a brand new game releasing next month is one of the month’s free games. And if the speculation is accurate, PlayStation Plus subscribers may be treated to one of this year’s most promising-looking indie games. That said, for now, this is just speculation, but below you can check out the “evidence” behind it.

A new theory points out that Sony has been releasing each month’s free PlayStation Plus games on the first Tuesday of each month. If this pattern holds, then December’s free games will release on December 7. And this is important to note because the game in question releases on December 7.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A few times this year, the PlayStation Plus free games lineup has included brand new releases dropping that day. Each time this has happened, it’s involved a game that Sony has helped market, whether it’s by giving it a State of Play slot or promoting it on the PlayStation Blog. The other common denominator has been all of the games have been smaller releases and have been console exclusives or outright exclusives. Do you know what game ticks all of these boxes? Heavenly Bodies, which strangely isn’t available to pre-order.

Recently, developer 2pt Interactive announced Heavenly Bodies will release on December 7 via the PC, PS4, and PS5. There was no word of it being a free PlayStation Plus game — and there wouldn’t be — but right now it’s certainly a possibility it will be exactly this.

“Discover the ever-changing nuances of weightless motion in this challenging physics game,” reads an official blrub about the game. “Wrangle control of your cosmonaut’s arms with the left and right thumbsticks to push, pull, and clamber through fully physically simulated scenarios aboard a scientific research station.”

The game’s official description continues:

“You have been entrusted to bring into operation Earth’s proudest feat of engineering. With only radio contact with mission control as your aid, you will have to use your sharp mind and dexterous limbs to assemble space telescopes, maintain delicate solar arrays and research cosmic botany. But without gravity, nothing is still, nothing is secure, and nothing is simple. At first you might fumble in the vastness of space, but in time you will grasp weightless motion with grace.”

For more coverage on all things PlayStation — including the latest on not just PlayStation Plus, but the latest on PlayStation Now, PlayStation VR, and of course, the PS4 and PS5 in general — click here.

H/T, Game Rant.