Some PlayStation Plus Subscribers Are Not Getting November's Best Free Game

Some PlayStation Plus subscribers are not getting one of November's free games, and it happens to be the best free game being offered next month. This coming Tuesday, all PS Plus subscribers -- whether they are subscribed to PS Plus Essential, PS Plus Extra, or PS Plus Premium -- will be able to download the following games: Aliens: Fireteam Elite, Mafia II: Definitive Edition, and Dragon Ball: The Breakers. Unfortunately, everyone is not literally everyone in this case though. Some subscribers won't be able to download all three of these games. Some will only be able to download two of these games, plus a random replacement that's been offered via the subscription service in the past.

No matter which camp you fall in, November's offering is fairly disappointing. Aliens: Fireteam Elite and Dragon Ball: The Breakers are both write offs. However, Mafia II: Definitive Edition is a solid game, and a great trip down memory lane if you played the original back in 2010. Unfortunately, if you're in the Middle East, you will not be getting this game, presumably due to content rating issues. Rather, you will be getting Tropico 5, which is a major downgrade, and a game that's been offered in the past so it's a repeat.

If you're in the Middle East and not familiar with Tropico 5, it came out in 2014 and isn't even the latest installment in the series. Developed by Haemimont games and published by Kalyspo Media Digital, it's a construction sim meets management sim that released to various Metacritic scores in the 70s, with the scores varying platfom to platform.

"Return to the remote island nation of Tropico in the next installment of the critically acclaimed and hugely popular 'dictator sim' series," reads an official blurb about the game. "Expand your Dynasty's reign from the early colonial period to beyond the 21st Century, facing an all-new set of challenges, including advanced trading mechanics, technology and scientific research, exploration and for the first time in Tropico history – cooperative and competitive multiplayer for up to 4 players."

At the moment, PlayStation has not said anything about the switch in any capacity. We don't expect this to change at this point, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.